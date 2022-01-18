Left Menu

Soccer-Everton appoint Ferguson as interim manager

Benitez was dismissed on Jan. 16 following a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City which left the Merseyside club six points above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place, after 19 matches. Former Everton striker Ferguson, who scored 72 goals in 273 appearances across two spells at the club, took charge of first-team training on Tuesday ahead of a home match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Everton have appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager after sacking Spaniard Rafa Benitez, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Benitez was dismissed on Jan. 16 following a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City which left the Merseyside club six points above the Premier League relegation zone in 16th place, after 19 matches.

Former Everton striker Ferguson, who scored 72 goals in 273 appearances across two spells at the club, took charge of first-team training on Tuesday ahead of a home match against Aston Villa on Saturday. This will be Ferguson's second stint as interim manager of Everton, following a spell in December 2019 when he took charge of the club after the sacking of Portuguese coach Marco Silva.

"An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course," Everton said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2452265/ferguson-appointed-caretaker-manager.

