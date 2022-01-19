Premier League: Webster helps Brighton to earn draw against Chelsea

Left Menu

Chelsea were dealt a major blow to their Premier League title hopes as Adam Webster's second-half header earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrating (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea were dealt a major blow to their Premier League title hopes as Adam Webster's second-half header earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday. Brighton started the strongest but fell behind after 28 minutes through Hakim Ziyech's low shot from the edge of the box.

But the hosts grabbed a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when Webster met a corner by Alexis Mac Allister, who had moments earlier been denied by a full-stretch Kepa Arrizabalaga save. Both sides went in search of a winner but substitute Neal Maupay was unable to turn in Tariq Lamptey's cross before Romelu Lukaku had a shot saved by Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea stay in third place on 44 points, one point behind Liverpool and 12 adrift of Manchester City having played a match more than the leaders. Brighton extend their unbeaten run to five matches and are ninth with 29 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

