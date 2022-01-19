Soccer-Myanmar clubs withdraw from Asian competitions

Left Menu

Myanmar's Shan United and Hantharwady United have pulled out of this season's Asian Champions League and AFC Cup respectively, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday. The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawals.

Neither club participated in the competitions in 2021 either, due to the political climate in Myanmar following a military coup. Shan United were due to take part in the preliminary round of the Champions League while Hantharwady United were drawn in Group I of the AFC Cup.

