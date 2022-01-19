Sania to retire after 2022 season, says body is wearing down

Left Menu

India tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her last season since her body is wearing down and motivation and energy for the everyday grind is not the same anymore.Mirza, 35, had returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019 but her progress was later thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.Mirza made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian open womens doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:11 IST
Sania Mirza (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
India tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her last season since her body is ''wearing down'' and motivation and energy for the everyday grind is not the same anymore.

Mirza, 35, had returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019 but her progress was later thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mirza made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok.

''There's a bunch reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I'm putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account,'' Mirza said at the post-match press conference. ''My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older,'' she said.

