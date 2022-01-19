Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach

Left Menu

Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ottis Gibson as Head Coach on a three-year contract. He will start work at the end of February 2022.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:27 IST
Ottis Gibson appointed Yorkshire head coach (Photo/ Yorkshire CCC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ottis Gibson as Head Coach on a three-year contract. He will start work at the end of February 2022. Ottis will report to the interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket, Darren Gough, and will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the First Team, supported by two assistant coaches who will be appointed shortly.

Gibson joins Yorkshire with a wealth of coaching experience having previously performed the role of Head Coach for the West Indies and South Africa, and Bowling Coach for England and Bangladesh. The former West Indies all-rounder played two Test Matches and 15 One Day Internationals during a 17-year playing career, and was in charge of the side during their 2012 T20 World Cup triumph. Gibson also formed a key part of England's backroom staff during two Ashes series victories and has played a pivotal role in the development of many players around the world.

The 52-year-old has also experienced county cricket, representing Durham, Glamorgan, and Leicestershire across both red and white ball games. In 2007, Gibson made history, taking ten wickets in an innings against Hampshire for Durham. Ottis will join up with the club once his contract with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League finishes next month.

Ottis Gibson, incoming Head Coach of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: "I'm extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as Head Coach. This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward. I've spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future." (ANI)

