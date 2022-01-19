African Athletics Confederation President calls on PM Jugnauth

Left Menu

Mr Hamad Kalkaba Malboum is currently on a four-day visit to Mauritius to take stock of progress pertaining to the preparations for the 22nd AAC’s African Senior Athletics Championships to be held from 08 to 12 June 2022 at the Côte D'Or National Sports Complex.

The President of the African Athletics Confederation (AAC), Mr Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Kalkaba Malboum indicated that discussions with the Prime Minister was cordial adding that the latter is committed to provide all necessary support to the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, and his team, so as to make the competition a success and that it is held in the most favourable conditions.

He also dwelt on the importance of sports to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Sports activities, he highlighted, play a key role in the overall development of the youth.

