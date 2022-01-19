Patel promises prize money for women's team if it reaches quarters

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Wednesday interacted with the Indian women’s football team ahead of its lung-opener in the AFC Women’s Asia Cup and said the players will be paid bonus if the side makes the quarter-finals.

India take on Iran in the tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of you for making it to the final squad. We are all proud of you. There could not be a happier moment than us hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on our home soil,” Patel was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the AIFF.

“We all pray that you play well, and hope that you reach the quarterfinals. We will also award a prize money if you do so. It will be a proud moment for us all,” Patel declared.

India have been drawn against Islamic Republic of Iran (January 20), Chinese Taipei (January 23) and China PR (January 26) in Group A of the competition.

