Pune: Four-year-old boy, abducted week ago, found

He was reunited with the family and his health is fine, said Ravindra Shisave, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune.Another officer said the suspected kidnapper himself went with the child to the construction site, asked a labourer there to look after him for a while, and then fled from the spot on a motorcycle.As the boy started crying, other labourers made enquiries and found a phone number on his bag.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:33 IST
Pune: Four-year-old boy, abducted week ago, found
A four-year-old boy who had been allegedly abducted from the city eight days ago was found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area near here on Wednesday, police said.

He was in good health, they said.

Swarnav Chavan, son of a medical professional, was abducted from the plush Balewadi area here by an unidentified man who came on a two-wheeler on the morning of January 11, as per his family.

The boy was on his way to a day-care centre with a 12-year-old relative at the time of the abduction. ''The boy was found today at a construction site in Punawale. He was reunited with the family and his health is fine,'' said Ravindra Shisave, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune.

Another officer said the suspected kidnapper himself went with the child to the construction site, asked a labourer there to look after him for a while, and then fled from the spot on a motorcycle.

''As the boy started crying, other labourers made enquiries and found a phone number on his bag. The family was then contacted,'' the official said. Police were looking for the suspected kidnapper who fled from the spot.

After the boy went missing, social media platforms were abuzz with posts about him. The family members said they were thankful to the police and all those who helped them and prayed for the safety of the child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

