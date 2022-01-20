Soccer-FA looking into Arsenal yellow card amid suspicious betting patterns
The English Football Association (FA) is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League match this season amid concerns about suspicious betting patterns, it said on Wednesday. Arsenal are fifth in the league on 35 points after 20 matches.
The English Football Association (FA) is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League match this season amid concerns about suspicious betting patterns, it said on Wednesday. The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/3079669/2022/01/19/fa-looking-into-yellow-card-shown-to-arsenal-player-over-suspicious-betting-patterns/?source=twitteruk bookmakers alerted the FA to unusual betting patterns after the match.
"The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it," the governing body told Reuters in a statement. Arsenal are fifth in the league on 35 points after 20 matches. They host Liverpool in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Athletic
- Premier League
- Liverpool
- League Cup
- Arsenal
ALSO READ
Premier League: Brighton rope in Polish teenager Kacper Kozlowski
Premier League: Michail Antonio signs new contract with West Ham United until 2024
Soccer-Leicester's Premier League trip to Everton postponed due to depleted squad
Soccer-Premier League reports second straight weekly fall in COVID-19 cases
Soccer-Real Madrid beat Athletic 2-0 to claim Super Cup title