Left Menu

Soccer-Xavi says Dembele must renew Barca contract or leave

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said forward Ousmane Dembele must renew his contract or the Spanish club will sell the France international during this month's transfer window. Barcelona have been in talks with Dembele over a renewal for several months, but are yet to reach an agreement. "Either the player renews or we look for an exit for the player - there is no other possibility," Xavi told a news conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 01:36 IST
Soccer-Xavi says Dembele must renew Barca contract or leave

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said forward Ousmane Dembele must renew his contract or the Spanish club will sell the France international during this month's transfer window. Dembele, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial 105 million euros ($119.19 million), will be out of contract at the end of June.

The forward's time at Camp Nou has been marred by injuries, with the 24-year-old scoring 31 goals in 129 games in all competitions. Barcelona have been in talks with Dembele over a renewal for several months, but are yet to reach an agreement.

"Either the player renews or we look for an exit for the player - there is no other possibility," Xavi told a news conference on Wednesday. "He wants to stay but it has not been agreed so we have to make a decision as a club and that is either to renew or find an exit.

"It's a shame. He has played every possible minute since I have been coach." Barcelona are sixth in LaLiga. They play at Athletic Bilbao in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8810 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
2
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dead

 India
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peoples Day; Tennis-From quarantine to centre court, Badosa relishing life as a seed and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Barty reaches third round on First Nations Peopl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022