Soccer-Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations

Egypt beat neighbours Sudan 1-0 in Yaounde on Wednesday to ensure their progress to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing second behind Nigeria in Group D after another laboured performance. Egypt ended with six points, three behind Nigeria, and will meet the winners of Group E, which is to be settled on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 02:33 IST
Egypt beat neighbours Sudan 1-0 in Yaounde on Wednesday to ensure their progress to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing second behind Nigeria in Group D after another laboured performance. Centre back Mohamed Abdelmoneim, drafted in because of injury, headed home after 38 minutes from a corner to make the breakthrough as Egypt dominated the derby but created few chances.

The display will not do much to temper the criticism that followed the Egyptians' first two games at the tournament, a 1-0 loss to Nigeria followed by a narrow win over tiny Guinea Bissau. Egypt ended with six points, three behind Nigeria, and will meet the winners of Group E, which is to be settled on Thursday. Sudan finished bottom of the group with one point. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

