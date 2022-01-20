Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY FOUR Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day four of the year's first Grand Slam.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 07:07 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11):

1227 SWIATEK THROUGH, EVANS EARNS WALKOVER Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek booked her place in the third round, the seventh seed advancing with a 6-2 6-2 win over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

Britain's Dan Evans, the number 24 seed, moved through to the next round after his opponent, Arthur Rinderknech, pulled out with a wrist injury.

Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day four of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the second round matches with the temperature already at 21 degrees Celsius (71 degrees Fahrenheit) with a high of 29 forecast.

