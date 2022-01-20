Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Jan. 21-23 (all times in GMT). Friday, Jan. 21

Watford v Norwich City (2000) * Norwich will look for only their second Premier League win over Watford in their sixth meeting (L4).

* Norwich ended a dismal run of six defeats with a win over Everton last time out. * Watford's last league win was against Manchester United in November. They have since lost six times and drawn once.

Saturday, Jan. 22 Everton v Aston Villa (1230)

* Duncan Ferguson will take charge of his first match in his second spell as Everton caretaker boss, following the sacking of Rafa Benitez. * Villa have not lost to Everton in their last five Premier League meetings (W3 D2).

* Steven Gerrard's Villa snapped a run of two defeats with a 2-2 draw with Manchester United last time out and sit 13th in the table, two places above 16th-placed Everton. Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)

* Brentford won the only previous Premier League meeting between the two sides, a 2-0 victory in September. * Norwich City (10) and Burnley (16), both in the relegation zone, are the only teams to have scored fewer league goals this season than Wolves (17).

* Wolves last beat Brentford in 2018, securing a 3-0 victory in the second-tier Championship. Leeds United v Newcastle United (1500)

* Both Leeds and Newcastle have lost three of their last five Premier League games. * Newcastle have won only one of their last five meetings with Leeds in all competitions, last winning 2-0 in the second-tier Championship in November 2016 (L2 D2).

* The teams' last league meeting at Elland Road ended in a 5-2 win for Leeds in December 2020. Manchester United v West Ham United (1500)

* Manchester United have won 31 times in 51 league meetings with West Ham (L7 D13) * Manchester United lost 2-1 when the teams last played at the London Stadium this season.

* West Ham have recorded only two away league wins over Manchester United. Southampton v Manchester City (1730)

* City have won 20 of their 35 league games against Southampton (L7 D8) * The teams played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium when they met earlier this season.

* City have not lost a league win since October, while Southampton suffered a defeat in their last game. Sunday, Jan. 23

Arsenal v Burnley (1400) * Arsenal have won 11 times in 15 league meetings with Burnley (L1 D3).

* Arsenal lost 1-0 at Burnley when the teams played in September this season. * Burnley have not won a league game since October.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1400) * Liverpool have won 17 of their 25 league games against Palace (L5 D3).

* Liverpool enjoyed a 3-0 win at Anfield when they faced Palace earlier this season. * Palace have not scored in their last four league games against Liverpool, while conceding total 16 goals in those matches.

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) * Brighton have beaten Leicester only once in the league -- securing a 2-1 win in their previous meeting this season.

* Leicester have won six times against Brighton in the league, three times each at home and away. * Leicester defeated Brighton 3-0 when they last played Brighton at King Power Stadium in December 2020.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) * Chelsea have beaten Tottenham 32 times in the league (L7 D20).

* Chelsea won 3-0 when the teams last met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season. * Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham in their last league game at Stamford Bridge in November 2020. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

