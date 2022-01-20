Left Menu

Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:17 IST
Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16.

Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest success on Wednesday consolidates the upstart club's status of "Stadtmeister" (city champion) over its long-suffering rival.

Union has been enjoying an upward trajectory since its first promotion to the Bundesliga in 2019, while Hertha has been struggling to live up to expectations since a huge financial investment in the club from Lars Windhorst the same summer.

Goals from Andreas Voglsammer and Robin Knoche, and an own-goal from Hertha defender Niklas Stark, sent Union through to the quarterfinals — and two wins from reaching the final in the same stadium.

Earlier, Borussia Mönchengladbach was knocked out in a 3-0 loss at second-division Hannover. Gladbach defeated Bayern Munich 5-0 in the previous round.

Leipzig substitute Dani Olmo scored with his first touch on a counterattack to seal a 2-0 win over second-division Hansa Rostock.

Also, Freiburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim to reach the quarterfinals.

