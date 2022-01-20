Left Menu

Sindhu eases into Syed Modi quarterfinals

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:48 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over American Lauren Lam here on Thursday.

Top seed Sindhu took just 33 minutes to get the better of her American rival 21-16 21-13 in her second-round match.

Sindhu will take on sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the last-eight stage.

Sindhu had earlier defeated compatriot Tanya hemanth 21-9 21-9 in her campaign-opener.

In another women's singles second round match, India's Samiya Imad Farooqui entered the quarterfinals after beating compatriot Kanika Kanwal 21-6 21-15.

Anupama Upadhyaya beat Smit Toshniwal 21-12 21-19 to set up a clash against Farooqui.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

