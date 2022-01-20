Left Menu

Olympics-No forced labour involved in Beijing Games outfits, says IOC

"This work, which started in September 2021 and is aligned with the IOC's Supplier Code, did not find any forced, bonded, indentured or child labour," it said In the same statement, HYX Group said cotton in its products did not originate in China, while Anta Sports said it used recycled materials without any cotton.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:04 IST
Olympics-No forced labour involved in Beijing Games outfits, says IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said no forced labour was involved in the production of uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games following concerns from U.S. lawmakers. The United States' Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said earlier this month it was worried https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-lawmakers-ask-ioc-assurances-uniforms-not-made-through-forced-labour-2022-01-12 that suppliers Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX Group) were using cotton from the Xinjiang region.

"Cotton produced in the XUAR (Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region) is synonymous with forced labour and the systematic repression that takes place there," the letter said, echoing accusations of abuses against the Uyghur ethnic group. Washington has alleged genocide, but China denies that and says it is the victim of a Western smear campaign.

The IOC said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had conducted third-party due diligence on its suppliers of the uniforms for staff, officials and volunteers at the Feb. 4-20 Games. "This work, which started in September 2021 and is aligned with the IOC's Supplier Code, did not find any forced, bonded, indentured or child labour," it said

In the same statement, HYX Group said cotton in its products did not originate in China, while Anta Sports said it used recycled materials without any cotton. The United States, Australia, Canada, Britain and Japan have announced a diplomatic boycott https://www.reuters.com/world/china/australia-joins-diplomatic-boycott-beijing-winter-games-2021-12-08 of the Games over China's rights record. China says https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/china-says-us-diplomatic-boycott-winter-olympics-could-harm-co-operation-2021-12-07 that betrays Olympic principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022