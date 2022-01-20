Left Menu

Tennis-Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent's nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider. Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resist a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:42 IST
Emma Raducanu Image Credit: Twitter(@EmmaRaducanu)
  • Country:
  • Australia

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Thursday. The 19-year-old British sensation was hampered by a blistered racket hand from early in the first set of a tense contest on Margaret Court Arena but showed great fighting spirit to stay in contention.

With her usually powerful forehand reduced to a slice, Raducanu let slip a 3-0 lead to lose the first set. But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent's nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider.

Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resist a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary. A stunning backhand winner sealed victory for the 27-year-old Kovinic as she moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

