Left Menu

Soccer-Mali ease past Mauritania to claim top spot

Haidara scored the fastest goal of the tournament as he netted after 92 seconds, before Mali added a second via the penalty spot through striker Ibrahima Kone, who scored for the third game in a row. Mali finished the group stage with seven points, ahead of second-placed Gambia on goal difference.

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 21-01-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 02:30 IST
Soccer-Mali ease past Mauritania to claim top spot
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

Left back Massadio Haidara’s early goal set Mali on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mauritania on Thursday and top spot in Africa Cup of Nations Group F. Haidara scored the fastest goal of the tournament as he netted after 92 seconds, before Mali added a second via the penalty spot through striker Ibrahima Kone, who scored for the third game in a row.

Mali finished the group stage with seven points, ahead of second-placed Gambia on goal difference. They were joined in the second round by Tunisia after the north Africans finished as one of the best third-placed sides. Mali meet Equatorial Guinea in the second round in Limbe on Wednesday. They are seeking a first Cup of Nations trophy win having finished runners-up the last time the tournament was played in Cameroon in 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022