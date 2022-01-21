Cricket-Finch praises coach Langer ahead of contract talks

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on head coach Justin Langer on Friday, saying he had done a "fantastic job" amid an ongoing impasse over his contract extension. Langer's contract has been a topic of heated discussion after Cricket Australia put off talks until after the Ashes, where he led the team to an emphatic 4-0 series win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/wood-takes-five-australia-slump-141-8-2022-01-16/#:~:text=Jan%2016%20(Reuters)%20-%20Australia,a%204-0%20series%20triumph over England. Langer's current deal expires in June.

"I think he's done a fantastic job... Whatever happens, the Cricket Australia side of things, that's out of our control as players," Finch said at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup launch https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/australia-launch-world-cup-defence-against-new-zealand-2022-01-21. "His contract is up so no doubt there'll be some talk there and I know Patty (Cummins) and myself might be in contact or might be contacted about that... But like I said, he's done an unbelievable job."

Finch and Langer combined to guide Australia to the T20 World Cup title in India last year, with the opener saying that Langer had helped create a good atmosphere in the squad. "To win the World Cup when no one really gave us a chance and then dominate the Ashes 4-0, was super impressive," added Finch.

Former players such as Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh have questioned the delay in extending Langer's contract, citing the team's success over the last few months. Australia host Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series starting Feb. 11.

