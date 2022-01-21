Left Menu

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:49 IST
India win toss, opt to bat against SA in 2nd ODI
KL Rahul and Temba Bavuma at toss (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park here on Friday.

India are fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs.

For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala comes in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

The Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

