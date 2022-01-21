Left Menu

Rugby-England suffer blow to Six Nations preparations with Farrell injury

England captain Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training earlier this week, his club Saracens said on Friday, casting doubt on his ability to lead England in the Six Nations. The flyhalf was named captain https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rugby-union-nations-england/rugby-six-uncapped-players-in-england-squad-farrell-to-captain-idUKKBN2JS0SL of the England squad by head coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday, despite not having played since November due to an ankle injury sustained against Australia.

"Owen was back in full training having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Australia during the Autumn internationals," Saracens said in a statement https://www.saracens.com/injury-update-owen-farrell. "We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week."

England begin their preparations for the Six Nations at a camp in Brighton next week and open their campaign away to Scotland on Feb. 5. They finished fifth in last year's Six Nations.

