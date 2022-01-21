Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez signs contract extension until 2027

Aston Villa on Friday announced that Birmingham [UK], January 21 (ANI): Aston Villa on Friday announced that Emiliano Martinez has signed a contract extension until 2027.has signed a contract extension until 2027. Martinez has been the first-choice goalkeeper since joining the Birmingham-based club from Arsenal ahead of the 2020/21 season.

In his maiden campaign at Villa Park, Martinez excelled between the posts and was part of a defensive unit that equaled the club's Premier League record of 15 clean sheets in a season. He would go on to star for his native Argentina as they won the Copa America in the summer of 2021. Fans' favourite Martinez, who has made 58 appearances for the club since arriving in September 2020, has spoken of his happiness at Villa and his delight at extending his stay.

The 29-year-old signalled his ambition to secure a major honour with Villa. Martinez told VillaTV: "I won a major tournament with Argentina not long ago and every time I come through the tunnel at Villa Park on a matchday, I can see the crowd, the lights, the fans excited for us to play." "Just before coming out (on to the pitch), I see the Champions League trophy and the FA Cup trophy and that's where I want to get. I want to be in a Champions League final with Villa, I want to be at Wembley playing in an FA Cup final or Carabao Cup final."

"That's why I'm committing five and a half years to this club because that's where I want to get," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)