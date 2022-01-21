HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): * World number one Ash Barty firmed as favourite for the Australian Open title when she breezed past Camila Giorgi in the third round.

* American Amanda Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two matchpoints and smashed winners at will to beat reigning champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5) in the third round. * Sixth seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 defeat of Karen Khachanov.

* Alexander Zverev admitted he had been far from perfect but still eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Radu Albot on John Cain Arena. READ MORE:

Adrian Mannarino prevailed 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 over Russian 18th seed Aslan Karatsev in a gruelling match which lasted four hours and 38 minutes and finished after 2:30 a.m. in Melbourne. "I don't feel good, I'm exhausted right now," said Mannarino. "I was enjoying it. The ride was fun. I was feeling in shape today... I was so focused on what I had to do, I was not thinking about the fact I was tired," said Mannarino, who will next face 20 times major winner Rafa Nadal.

0046 NADAL FIGHTS PAST KHACHANOV TO KEEP TITLE BID ALIVE Rafa Nadal quashed an attempted comeback from Karen Khachanov to beat the Russian 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 and continue his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

"This was without a doubt my best match since coming back," said Nadal, who missed the second half of 2021 with a foot injury. "I've been going through some tough times in the last year but nights like tonight mean everything." Nadal has now reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park a total of 15 times since first doing so as an 18-year-old in 2005.

2135 DEFENDING CHAMPION OSAKA STUNNED BY ANISIMOVA Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down and saved two match points in the deciding set to eliminate defending champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6(10-5) on Margaret Court Arena and book a fourth-round clash with world number one Ash Barty.

"I'm speechless... She's an absolute champion and I knew I had to step up my game," said Anisimova, who is unbeaten in her eight matches since the start of the year. Osaka added: "I fought for every point. I can't be sad about that... I feel like I grew a lot in this match. The last match that I played in New York I think I had a completely different attitude... Of course I lost, but I'm happy with how it went."

2105 UNSTOPPABLE BARTY SEALS FOURTH ROUND SPOT World number one Ash Barty breezed past Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour on Rod Laver Arena to advance to the fourth round. Up next for the top seed is Amanda Anisimova, who upset defending champion Naomi Osaka.

1955 ZVEREV TOO GOOD FOR ALBOT Third seed Alexander Zverev continued his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot. Up next for the Tokyo Olympics champion is Denis Shapovalov, who he has beaten four times in six meetings.

1928 BERRETTINI SEES OFF DANGEROUS ALCARAZ Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini staved off a strong challenge from 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz to win a huge centre court battle 6-2 7-6(3) 4-6 2-6 7-6(10-5) and reach the fourth round for the second time, equalling his best Australian Open result.

Berrettini rolled his ankle and crashed to the ground while up 1-0 in the decider but soldiered on after a medical timeout and closed out the victory when Alcaraz double faulted in the super tiebreak. 1849 SHAPOVALOV PASSES OPELKA TEST

Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed, sealed a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Reilly Opelka to make the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time in his career. Earlier, 2016 quarter-finalist Gael Monfils moved past 16th seed Cristian Garin 7-6(4) 6-1 6-3 while Miomir Kecmanovic also advanced with a 6-4 6-7(8) 6-2 7-5 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

1620 KEYS HOLDS ON TO BEAT WANG Madison Keys came from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-3 7-6(10-2) win over China's Wang Qiang to book her place in the fourth round. The American, a former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park, plays eighth seed Paula Badosa next.

1520 BADOSA BATTLES ON Eighth seed Paula Badosa, who emerged as a contender for a maiden Grand Slam title after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic last week, edged past Marta Kostyuk 6-2 5-7 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time. "She played top-five level tennis. I had to give it my all. She is going to be one of the best players soon," said Badosa.

1454 KREJCIKOVA SURVIVES OSTAPENKO SCARE A determined Barbora Krejcikova fought back from a set and a break down to overcome Jelena Ostapenko 2-6 6-4 6-4 in a battle between former French Open champions on Rod Laver Arena.

"Today's match was very tough, I had to dig deep to get this win, so I'm very happy and proud of myself. I'm never going to leave without a fight and I'm happy to show that on the court," Krejcikova said. Krejcikova returned from an eight-minute bathroom break - which she blamed on a broken necklace - and shrugged off a time violation ahead of the decider to secure the victory. Up next for the fourth seed is Victoria Azarenka.

1442 PEGULA OVERCOMES PARRIZAS DIAZ, MEETS SAKKARI NEXT Last year's quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula shook off a slow start to get past Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6(3) 6-2 and reach the fourth round, where the American will face fifth seed Maria Sakkari, who beat an ailing Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 6-1.

1221 AZARENKA BRUSHES ASIDE SVITOLINA Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka handed number 15 seed Elina Svitolina a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 defeat to advance to the fourth round.

"I feel like I played really well tactically and did not really let her into the game," said the 2012 and 2013 champion. "She's a great defender, she's a great competitor so I had to try to stay on top of her as much as possible and not let her breathe. That was my goal before the match and I feel like I executed that well."

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY FIVE Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day five of the year's first Grand Slam.

A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 25 Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and a high of 31C forecast.

