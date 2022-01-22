HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1355 CORNET QUELLS ZIDANSEK CHALLENGE

Alize Cornet continued her fine run with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over 29th seed Tamara Zidansek to advance to the fourth round. Cornet, who was 1-4 down in the second set, clinched 11 of the last 13 games to take the win. She faces 14th seed Simona Halep next. 1350 COLLINS HOLDS OFF TAUSON

American 27th seed Danielle Collins came from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-4 7-5 win over Clara Tauson in the third round. Up next for Collins is Elise Mertens or Zhang Shuai. READ MORE:

Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open 1345 HALEP CRUSHES KOVINIC

Former world number one Simona Halep stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of unseeded Danka Kovinic. Halep, a finalist at Melbourne Park four years ago, is aiming for her third major title. 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX

Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and a high of 33C forecast. (Compiled by Michael Church and Dhruv Munjal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

