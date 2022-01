HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1605 SABALENKA SURVIVES VONDROUSOVA TEST

World number two Aryna Sabalenka found her range after a poor first set to beat Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1 and progress to the fourth round. Sabalenka, who has struggled with her serve in Melbourne, joked that she was happy she "made only 10 double-faults" against Vondrousova. The Belarusian now faces Kaia Kanepi, who overcame wildcard Maddison Inglis 2-6 6-2 6-0.

1355 CORNET QUELLS ZIDANSEK CHALLENGE Alize Cornet continued her fine run with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over 29th seed Tamara Zidansek to advance to the fourth round. Cornet, who was 1-4 down in the second set, clinched 11 of the last 13 games to take the win. She faces 14th seed Simona Halep next.

1350 COLLINS HOLDS OFF TAUSON American 27th seed Danielle Collins came from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-4 7-5 win over Clara Tauson in the third round. Up next for Collins is 19th seed Elise Mertens, who swept aside Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-2.

1345 HALEP CRUSHES KOVINIC Former world number one Simona Halep stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of unseeded Danka Kovinic. Halep, a finalist at Melbourne Park four years ago, is aiming for her third major title.

"I feel good, more confident now because last year was a tough year and now I just enjoy playing tennis because I'm healthy," said Halep. 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX

Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and a high of 33C forecast.

