Soccer-Comoros hit by COVID-19 outbreak at Cup of Nations

CAF has laid down strict rules regarding COVID-19 at the Cup of Nations finals. If a player tests positive he will not be authorised to go to the stadium or participate in the match, while teams must play as long as they have a minimum 11 players available.

The Comoros Islands have been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 in their camp, including their coach and two available goalkeepers, two days before they are due to meet Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon in the last 16. A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday.

They now face a crisis in goal with first choice Salim Ben Boina injured and their other two keepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, now forced to isolate. Coach Amir Abdou, who has been in charge for the last eight years and credited for his country's giant-killing run, is now also in quarantine.

The Comoros qualified for the last 16 against all expectations after a shock win over Ghana on Tuesday but now have a major crisis on their hands some 48 hours before the biggest game in their footballing history. CAF has laid down strict rules regarding COVID-19 at the Cup of Nations finals.

If a player tests positive he will not be authorised to go to the stadium or participate in the match, while teams must play as long as they have a minimum 11 players available. If they have no goalkeeper available, another player must play in that position.

Teams that do not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 2-0, according to CAF. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

