Tennis-Sinner willing to take up McEnroe's coaching offer

World number 10 Jannik Sinner said he was open to the possibility of John McEnroe joining his coaching team after the American great offered his services on a part-time basis at the Australian Open. "He has won many tournaments, he was a great player. "Yes, I would like to be coached by him.

Jannik Sinner Image Credit: Wikimedia
World number 10 Jannik Sinner said he was open to the possibility of John McEnroe joining his coaching team after the American great offered his services on a part-time basis at the Australian Open. McEnroe, a former world number one who won seven Grand Slams singles titles, said this week he had told Sinner's regular coach, Riccardo Piatti, that was he keen to help the 20-year-old Italian reach the next level.

"I am definitely available on a part-time basis, helping Jannik Sinner getting over the hump -- which I'll believe he'll get over whether I coach him or not," McEnroe told Eurosport. "He came to my club when he was here for the U.S. Open, he was practising, and he's like a sponge."

Sinner, who moved into the fourth round in Melbourne with a win over qualifier Taro Daniel on Saturday, was full of praise for McEnroe. "When John speaks, of course, he is a tennis legend," said Sinner after the match. "He has won many tournaments, he was a great player.

"Yes, I would like to be coached by him. Let's see what comes out," added Sinner, who plays Australia's Alex de Minaur on Monday.

