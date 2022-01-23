Left Menu

Tennis-Belgium's Van Uytvanck COVID positive after playing Australian Open

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2022
Alison Van Uytvanck Image Credit: Wikipedia
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. "My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive," she said on social media.

"I'm isolating and following all of the requirements."

