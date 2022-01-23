Tennis-Belgium's Van Uytvanck COVID positive after playing Australian Open
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. "My exit test in Melbourne to go back to Belgium came back positive," she said on social media.
"I'm isolating and following all of the requirements."
