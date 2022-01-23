Left Menu

Badminton-Syed Modi men's final scrapped after positive COVID-19 case

The Syed Modi India International men's singles final in Lucknow on Sunday has been called off after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The final was to be contested by French duo Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout. "BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 14:35 IST
Badminton-Syed Modi men's final scrapped after positive COVID-19 case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Syed Modi India International men's singles final in Lucknow on Sunday has been called off after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The final was to be contested by French duo Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn," the governing body said in a statement hours before the match. The other four finals on Sunday will go ahead as scheduled.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

