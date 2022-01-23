Left Menu

Rallying-Loeb becomes oldest WRC winner with victory in Monte Carlo

France's Sebastien Loeb won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday to become, at 47, the oldest driver to win a round of the world championship. Loeb's new co-driver Isabelle Galmiche became the first woman to stand on top of a world rally championship podium since Italy's Fabrizia Pons partnered winner Piero Liatti in Monte Carlo in 1997.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:23 IST
Rallying-Loeb becomes oldest WRC winner with victory in Monte Carlo
Sebastien Loeb Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

France's Sebastien Loeb won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday to become, at 47, the oldest driver to win a round of the world championship. The nine-times world champion, driving for M-Sport Ford in his first rally since 2020, took a record-equalling eighth career Monte Carlo victory after late drama for closest rival Sebastien Ogier.

Compatriot Ogier, who has won the world title and Monte Carlo eight times and is now competing part-time for Toyota, led overnight but suffered a puncture to his car's front-left tire on the penultimate stage. Loeb's new co-driver Isabelle Galmiche became the first woman to stand on top of a world rally championship podium since Italy's Fabrizia Pons partnered winner Piero Liatti in Monte Carlo in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022