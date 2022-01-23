Left Menu

Rugby-France Six Nations preparations hit by COVID-19 cases

France's Six Nations preparations were hit by a string of positive COVID-19 tests which kept scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and six others out of the squad's training camp. All nine players have been replaced in the squad. France start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Italy at the Stade de France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:26 IST
France's Six Nations preparations were hit by a string of positive COVID-19 tests which kept scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and six others out of the squad's training camp. Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Francois Cros, Gaetan Barlot, Anthony Jelonch, Cyril Baille and Bernard Le Roux will not start the preparations in southern France, the French rugby federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The FFR added that Uini Atonio and Cameron Woki were also out with injuries. All nine players have been replaced in the squad.

France start their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against Italy at the Stade de France.

