Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 23

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - NFL L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. - - Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement Retirement watch begins in Tampa Bay if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 23:32 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. - -

Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement Retirement watch begins in Tampa Bay if Tom Brady and the

Buccaneers are eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRADY, Field Level Media

- - Aaron Rodgers, Packers tiptoe into uncertain offseason

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers could part ways in what sets up as a challenging offseason in Green Bay. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-RODGERS, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

L.A. Clippers at New York, 1 p.m. Boston at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m. Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. - - - -

NHL Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m. Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

- - - - SPORTS

Jordan Subban calls out ECHL player for racist gesture South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban claimed he was subjected to a racist gesture during an East Coast Hockey League game on Saturday night.

SPORTS-USA-RACIST-GESTURE, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Butler at No. 21 Providence, Noon

Northwestern at No. 4 Purdue, 1 p.m. No. 20 Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Arizona at Cal, 3 p.m. Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Washington at Oregon, 10 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- The American Express LPGA -- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

- - - - TENNIS

Denis Shapovalov upsets Alexander Zverev at Australian Open Canadian Denis Shapovalov ousted No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

TENNIS-ATP-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media - -

Ashleigh Barty breezes into quarters at Australian Open Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty advanced to her fourth straight Australian Open quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova on Sunday in Melbourne.

TENNIS-WTA-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS CS:GO -- FunSpark ULTI

PUBG Mobile Global Championship final Call of Duty League -- Kickoff Classic at Arlington, Texas

LCS Lock-in tournament (preseason), Last: 7:30 pm ET - -

G2 Esports add Aleksib, XTQZZZ to roster G2 Esports signed Finnish in-game leader Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen from OG on Sunday.

ESPORTS-CSGO-ALEKSIB, Field Level Media

