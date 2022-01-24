Left Menu

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India withdraws from tournament, their remaining matches stand cancelled

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday confirmed that India has indeed withdrawn from the AFC Women's Asian Cup and their remaining Group A matches stand cancelled.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:24 IST
India women's football side (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday confirmed that India has indeed withdrawn from the AFC Women's Asian Cup and their remaining Group A matches stand cancelled. The India Women's National Team was unable to register a minimum of 13 players (including one goalkeeper) in the player selection list and start list for the match between Chinese Taipei and India.

"Accordingly, Article 4.1 of the Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during Covid-19 Pandemic ("Special Rules") applied," read an official AFC statement. "In view of the above, India was unable to participate in the match, is to be held responsible for the match not taking place, and is considered as to have withdrawn from the competition," it added.

Applying Article 6.5.5 of the Competition Regulations, all matches of India are cancelled and considered null and void. For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group pursuant to Article 7.3. In addition, in accordance with Article 7.4 of the Competition Regulations, the calculation of best third-placed Participating Teams among all groups shall be in accordance with Appendix 2 of the AFC Competition Operations Manual.

Only three (3) Participating Teams will now be participating in Group A of the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

