Soccer-Watford sack manager Ranieri

Watford sacked manager Claudio Ranieri on Monday following their 3-0 home defeat by Norwich City, which left the Premier League club two points below the safety zone in 19th place.

"The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity," Watford said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)