Premier League's Intense Title Race and Top-Four Battle Intensifies

Amid an increasingly competitive Premier League, Arsenal heads into the weekend skimming a fragile four-point lead. Following a disheartening 3-2 loss to Manchester United, concerns are mounting about a potential repeat of past collapses.

Manchester City and Aston Villa have tightened the gap, making every game for Mikel Arteta's side crucial. Arsenal, enduring a three-match winless streak, must prove their mettle against Leeds United as the competition heats up.

Liverpool, reeling from a loss to Bournemouth, aims to regain dominance as they face Newcastle. Meanwhile, Manchester United's impressive unbeaten run under interim head coach Michael Carrick places them firmly in the top-four battle.