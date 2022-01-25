Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

Watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss luxury group told Reuters in its first comment since the world men's tennis No. 1 was expelled from Australia this month. The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported on Jan. 16 ahead of the Australian Open after a federal court dismissed his appeal to stay in the country and play the tournament.

Tennis-Tsitsipas outlasts Fritz to reach quarter-finals

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived an attritional fourth-round battle with American Taylor Fritz on Monday, twice coming from a set behind to win 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. At just past midnight on Rod Laver Arena the Greek ended Fritz's resistance to set up a clash with Italian Jannik Sinner when he will be seeking to reach the semi-finals here for the third time in his career.

Olympic-Veteran forward Coyne Schofield named captain of U.S. women's ice hockey team

Olympic gold medallist Kendall Coyne Schofield will serve as captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team at the Beijing Games next month, USA Hockey announced on Monday. The 29-year-old forward led the U.S. in shots on goal during their triumph in the women's ice hockey tournament at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with two goals and five assists.

Beijing 2022 eases COVID curbs for Games; China warns on pollution

Organisers of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics slightly eased the strict COVID-19 requirements for participants, a move that means fewer athletes are likely to be tripped up by positive tests, although authorities also warned about seasonal air pollution. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the changes on Monday, which included easing the threshold for being designated positive for COVID-19 from PCR tests and reducing to seven days from 14 days the period for which a person is deemed a close contact.

Olympics-U.S. sending large, experienced team to reclaim share of medals in Beijing

The United States will send its second-largest Winter Olympic contingent to compete in Beijing next month, with 222 athletes vying to bring home medals after a disappointing outing in Pyeongchang. The U.S. fell far short of their medals target four years ago, bringing back 23, the fewest they have claimed since the 1998 Nagano Games.

Tennis-Medvedev admits playing mind games to reach quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev admitted to playing mind games in a bid to knock Maxime Cressy off his stride after the American serve-volleyer proved hard to beat in a stifling fourth round clash at the Australian Open on Monday. In oppressive heat at Margaret Court Arena, Medvedev claimed a taxing 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 win over the French-born Cressy but lost his cool after dropping the third set and began venting his frustration loudly.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-IOC grants four extra quota places for Beijing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted four extra quota places for Alpine skiers at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to start next week, as some qualifying events are "under review", the IOC told Reuters on Monday. The investigation might lead to a change of the list of athletes already qualified, it said ahead of a deadline for entries for the Games on Monday.

Soccer-USWNT goalie Naeher says she has recovered from Tokyo Games injury

United States women's national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on Monday said she is fully recovered from the right knee injury she suffered during the Tokyo Olympics and returns with a newfound appreciation for the sometimes cruel sport. The veteran player collided with a team mate while trying to intercept a crossing pass early in a 1-0 semi-final loss to Canada, and the resulting injury led to a lengthy rehab.

NFL-Overtime rules come under fire after Chiefs win playoff thriller

The National Football League's (NFL) overtime rules have again come under fire after the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense never got a chance to touch the ball in the extra period of their crushing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game on Sunday was an instant classic between two of the most gifted NFL quarterbacks and included three lead changes in the final two minutes of regulation before Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs prevailed 42-36 over Josh Allen's Bills.

Report: Sun nearing multi-year deal with MVP Jonquel Jones

The Connecticut Sun are said to be finalizing a multi-year deal with reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones. Just Women's Sports issued the report Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)