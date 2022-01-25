Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi tests positive for COVID-19

Italian club Inter Milan has confirmed that its head coach Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for COVID-19. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. The coach will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines," read an official statement.

Inter Milan is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 53 points from 22 games. The side has managed to win 16 games in this season so far. Inter Milan has suffered just one loss in the Serie A competition.

Inter Milan is next slated to square off against AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, February 5. (ANI)

