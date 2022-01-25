Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak tests COVID positive

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has tested COVID-19 positive, the La Liga club confirmed on Tuesday. Oblak is currently isolated and complying with the recommendations of the health authorities.

In a brief statement, the Spanish club stated: "Our player Jan Oblak has tested positive for COVID-19. Our goalkeeper remains isolated, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities." The Madrid-based club will be eager to gain the services of the goalkeeper for their next crunch league game against FC Barcelona on February 6.

Atletico Madrid are presently fourth in the table, one point above Barca in fifth. In their last game, Atletico Madrid on Saturday dramatically defeated Valencia 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano after overcoming a two-goal deficit. Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, and Mario Hermoso scored the goals for defending champions. (ANI)

