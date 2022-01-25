Left Menu

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak tests COVID positive

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has tested COVID-19 positive, the La Liga club confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:22 IST
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak tests COVID positive
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has tested COVID-19 positive, the La Liga club confirmed on Tuesday. Oblak is currently isolated and complying with the recommendations of the health authorities.

In a brief statement, the Spanish club stated: "Our player Jan Oblak has tested positive for COVID-19. Our goalkeeper remains isolated, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities." The Madrid-based club will be eager to gain the services of the goalkeeper for their next crunch league game against FC Barcelona on February 6.

Atletico Madrid are presently fourth in the table, one point above Barca in fifth. In their last game, Atletico Madrid on Saturday dramatically defeated Valencia 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano after overcoming a two-goal deficit. Matheus Cunha, Angel Correa, and Mario Hermoso scored the goals for defending champions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022