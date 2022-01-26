Left Menu

Tennis-Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Danielle Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run at the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-1 win to reach her second semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. "Especially after some of the health challenges I've had. "To be able to compete with these women, it's such an honour." Collins will play the winner of Iga Swiatek and Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 07:22 IST
Tennis-Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals
  • Country:
  • Australia

Danielle Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run at the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-1 win to reach her second semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. After breaking Cornet to take the first set, the American 27th seed ramped up the aggression to take the next five games at Rod Laver Arena.

Cornet, playing her first Grand Slam quarter-final in her 63rd main draw appearance at a major, finally held serve to make Collins serve out the match. Collins showed no nerves as she hammered a forehand down the line to earn two match points, then sealed it when Cornet thudded a forehand into the net.

"It feels incredible," Collins, who made the 2019 semi-finals, said in her on-court interview. "Especially after some of the health challenges I've had.

"To be able to compete with these women, it's such an honour." Collins will play the winner of Iga Swiatek and Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
2
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022