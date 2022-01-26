BBL: Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Josh Philippe tests positive for COVID-19

Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Sixers on Wednesday confirmed that its wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has tested positive for COVID-19. "Missing from the squad is star opener / wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, who earlier today returned a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, with that news following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis received by Jack and Mickey Edwards last week. All three players are in isolation as they recover," read an official statement.

The Sydney Sixers have named a 14-player squad ahead of Wednesday evening's BBL|11 Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers at the SCG. Experienced batter Daniel Hughes has been included but will need to pass a fitness test by the club approximately an hour before the match to be any chance of playing against the Strikers, with members of the Central Local Replacement Player (LRP) pool on standby if he is ruled out.

The squad includes wicketkeeper/batter Jay Lenton who has been travelling and working as an assistant coach with the Sixers since the start of the month. Lenton was added to the BBL's Central Local Replacement Player (LRP) pool today due to the fact there was no fulltime wicketkeeper in the pool. (ANI)

