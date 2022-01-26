Left Menu

Women's Asian Cup Controversy: Dennerby blames AFC for Indian team's bio-bubble breach

The staff were being tested after six days, we dont know the reason, an angry Dennerby alleged.He said since the COVID-19 breach happened at the bio-bubble maintained by the AFC, it should have found out a solution.Honestly, we are not happy with AFC tournament organisation and lack of solution oriented dialogue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:28 IST
Women's Asian Cup Controversy: Dennerby blames AFC for Indian team's bio-bubble breach
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday blamed the AFC for the country's ouster from the ongoing Asian Cup, alleging that the bio-bubble set up by the continental body wasn't foolproof as the home team players got affected due to COVID-19 positive hotel staff.

''We were all negative of COVID when we reached the hotel and after the arrival tests. The first positive case came on the day we went out of the hotel for training and the day later, seven hotel staff tested positive. It is not rocket science to know how the outbreak came,'' he told PTI after a virtual media interaction.

''Moreover, seven hotel staff tested positive on January 17 tests and they informed about it one day later. What was AFC doing for the whole day, we don't know. The hotel staff was not tested every three days just like the teams. The staff was being tested after six days, we don't know the reason,'' an angry Dennerby alleged.

He said since the COVID-19 breach happened at the bio-bubble maintained by the AFC, it should have found a solution.

''Honestly, we are not happy with the AFC tournament organization and lack of solution-oriented dialogue. We think that in one way that destroyed our dream. But we are not blaming the role of the AFC organization, not all. AFC is a good organization in total.

''Since the COVID breach was not our fault, the AFC should have found out a solution. It was an exceptional situation and AFC could have taken steps like say postponing the matches by a few days.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022