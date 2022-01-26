Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:44 IST
SLC Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Perera however said that he will continue to play domestic Cricket.

"Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket with immediate effect," SLC said in a statement. "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavors," it added.

The off-spinner represented Sri Lanka across all international formats. He hit 1456 runs across formats and scalped 177 wickets during his international career. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

