Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas eases past Jannik Sinner, seals SF berth

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to his third Australian Open semi-final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. With this win, the Greek improves to 4-0 in the Grand Slam quarter-finals. After surviving an up-and-down five-setter against American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, the World No. 4 maintained an elite level throughout the two-hour, five-minute contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas, who won all four of his break points, did his damage early in each set. On serve, he was pushed as far as deuce just once and never faced a break point. His combination of pace and spin on the forehand pinned the Italian wunderkind back while slices and angles also unsettled his 20-year-old opponent.

"Jannik is a very good player. So I tried to focus on my best shots and it paid off more than I thought," Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. "I am very, very happy with the way I served today and the way I came in and used my tactics in today's match structure. Having the crowd support is truly unbelievable," he added. (ANI)

