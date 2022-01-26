Soccer-Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent
Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. British media reported that Wolves paid a fee in the region of 12 million pounds ($16.21 million) for Hwang, who moved to England on a season-long loan in August.
Hwang, 26, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times. "He's been a fantastic addition... he's not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he's grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League," said https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20220126-hwang-set-to-become-permanent-wolves-player Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.
Wolves next play Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 5. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)
