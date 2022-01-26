Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent

Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:37 IST
Soccer-Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. British media reported that Wolves paid a fee in the region of 12 million pounds ($16.21 million) for Hwang, who moved to England on a season-long loan in August.

Hwang, 26, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times. "He's been a fantastic addition... he's not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he's grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League," said https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20220126-hwang-set-to-become-permanent-wolves-player Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Wolves next play Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 5. ($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022