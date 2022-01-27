Left Menu

'Make most of it': Irfan Pathan on Deepak Hooda's ODI call-up

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has congratulated Deepak Hooda on being named in India squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, beginning February 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:25 IST
'Make most of it': Irfan Pathan on Deepak Hooda's ODI call-up
Deepak Hooda in action (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has congratulated Deepak Hooda on being named in India squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, beginning February 6. "You came out of a tough phase, you kept fighting, kept performing. So proud @HoodaOnFire, congratulations. Make the most of it. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh khan too. #INDvWI," tweeted Pathan.

India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma returned while spinner Ravi Bishnoi received his maiden call up as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Also, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami have been rested from the series while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI onwards. Deepak Hooda has also been named in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is and Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
2
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022