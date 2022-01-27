Left Menu

Hockey legend Charanjit Singh dies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:53 IST
Captain of India's 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team, Charanjit Singh, died on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses.

The former mid-fielder was 90 and would have turned 91 next month. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Charanjit suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

''Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us,'' V P Singh told PTI.

Besides captaining the Olympic gold-winning team in 1964, he was also a part of the silver-winning side in the 1960 edition of the Games. He was also a part of the 1962 Asian Games silver-winning team.

''His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi,'' V P Singh said. His wife passed away 12 years back. While his elder son is a doctor based in Canada, his younger son was next to him when he breathed his last. His only daughter is married and based in New Delhi.

His last rites will be performed this evening in Una.

