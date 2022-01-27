Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 signs 7-year extension with Singapore

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:44 IST
Motor racing-F1 signs 7-year extension with Singapore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Formula One has agreed a seven-year contract extension with the Singapore Grand Prix, the sport organiser said in a tweet on Thursday, keeping the iconic night race on the calendar until at least 2028.

The race, cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, is set to return as part of a record 23-race calendar in September, with the 2022 event the first under the new seven-year deal. Singapore's earlier contract, a four-year deal agreed in 2017, expired in 2021.

Also Read: Singapore govt bans book on political cartoons due to its 'offensive' religious content: Minister

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022