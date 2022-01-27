Motor racing-F1 signs 7-year extension with Singapore

Formula One has agreed a seven-year contract extension with the Singapore Grand Prix, the sport organiser said in a tweet on Thursday, keeping the iconic night race on the calendar until at least 2028.

The race, cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, is set to return as part of a record 23-race calendar in September, with the 2022 event the first under the new seven-year deal. Singapore's earlier contract, a four-year deal agreed in 2017, expired in 2021.

