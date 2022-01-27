Left Menu

AIFF condoles demise of former Indian defender A D Nagendra

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Indian defender A D Nagendra who passed away on Wednesday.

27-01-2022
AIFF Logo. Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Indian defender A D Nagendra who passed away on Wednesday. Nagendra, a former Indian defender, was a part of the Indian squad for the Merdeka Cup in 1969.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said, "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Nagendra is no longer among us. Besides being a sublime footballer, he was also an able administrator. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief." Nagendra was also a member of the then Mysore state Santosh Trophy from 1966 to 1975 and was a part of the triumphant squad in 1967, and 1968. He scored 4 goals in the process.

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Mr. Nagendra alive in his achievements. He was a competent footballer, and an administrator. As a coach he nurtured many talents, and was an inspiration for so many footballers. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace." According to AIFF, at the administrative level, Nagendra has also served as a Governing Board member of KSFA (Karnataka State Football Association), and was the former Treasurer of KSFA.

Apart from his contribution to the administration, Nagendra coached several state teams, including the India U19 team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

