Azhar files complaint against three suspended HCA members

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:45 IST
Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI): Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammad Azharuddin has filed a complaint with police here accusing three suspended members of the HCA of threatening two association office employees, police said on Thursday.

Azhar filed the complaint at Begumpet Police station, they said.

However, no FIR was registered so far, a police official said, adding, they are seeking legal opinion on the matter and based on it they will proceed further.

