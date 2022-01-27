Left Menu

Iran book 2022 Qatar World Cup berth with 1-0 win over Iraq

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday booked the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 berth with a win over Iraq.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:49 IST
Iran book 2022 Qatar World Cup berth with 1-0 win over Iraq
Iran qualified for FIFA World Cup Qatar (Image: FIFA World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday booked the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 berth with a win over Iraq. Iran defeated Iraq 1-0 to register a third consecutive win in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers here at Azadi Stadium.

Mehdi Taremi scored a goal in the 48th minute after the two teams fought hard in the first half. In the second half too, the players kept looking for a goal but a solid defense didn't allow either of the sides to breach the mark after Taremi's goal.

In November last year, Harry Kane fired four goals as England thrashed San Marino 10-0 to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. In October 2021, Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the side's thumping win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.

The FIFA men's World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022